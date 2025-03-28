Govt. should not repeat past mistakes  Namal

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa expressed his disapproval of the decision made by the Mahinda Rajapaksa government to remove Shirani Bandaranayake from the position of Chief Justice.

Speaking on the proposal submitted by the ruling party to remove Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon—who is currently under suspension and remanded in custody—MP Rajapaksa stated that the present government should not repeat the mistakes of previous administrations.