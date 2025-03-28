Govt. should not repeat past mistakes  Namal

Govt. should not repeat past mistakes  Namal

March 28, 2025   06:53 am

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa expressed his disapproval of the decision made by the Mahinda Rajapaksa government to remove Shirani Bandaranayake from the position of Chief Justice.

Speaking on the proposal submitted by the ruling party to remove Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon—who is currently under suspension and remanded in custody—MP Rajapaksa stated that the present government should not repeat the mistakes of previous administrations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CBSL imposes Rs. 3M in penalties on financial institutions for regulatory violations (English)

CBSL imposes Rs. 3M in penalties on financial institutions for regulatory violations (English)

CBSL imposes Rs. 3M in penalties on financial institutions for regulatory violations (English)

MP Chamara Sampath granted bail (English)

MP Chamara Sampath granted bail (English)

CBSL imposes Rs. 3M in penalties on financial institutions for regulatory violations (English)

CBSL imposes Rs. 3M in penalties on financial institutions for regulatory violations (English)

MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake remanded following arrest over bribery case

MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake remanded following arrest over bribery case

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

'We evaluate investments based on benefit to Sri Lanka'  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

'We evaluate investments based on benefit to Sri Lanka'  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Sri Lanka's Central Bank chief says policy rate is appropriate (English)

Sri Lanka's Central Bank chief says policy rate is appropriate (English)

Gazette issued on maximum retail pricing mechanism for medicines (English)

Gazette issued on maximum retail pricing mechanism for medicines (English)