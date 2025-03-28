Gammanpila accuses US Ambassador of editing Sri Lankas statement on UK sanctions

March 28, 2025   08:32 am

Leader of ‘Pivithuru Hela Urumaya’ Udaya Gammanpila alleges that US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung has omitted certain words and edited the statement issued by Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in response to the sanctions imposed by the UK government on former military chiefs.

Commenting regarding the matter, Gammanpila said: “We think that Minister Vijitha Herath wrote the statement engulfed in patriotic thoughts but US Ambassador Julie Chung who has power over the government must have omitted certain words and edited the statement.”

“The Canadian Tamil Congress that congratulated President Anura Dissanayake when he rose to power sent a congratulatory letter to the president urging him to fulfill his duties, stating that they have completed theirs”, Gammanpila stated, questioning the government on what these responsibilities which they have promised to the Canadian Tamil congress.

“It has not been revealed to country as yet. We have to assume that the government is fulfilling their duties to the Canadian Tamil congress when the government is responding lackadaisically to the Britain’s hunt against military personnel”, he noted.

