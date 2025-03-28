Wildlife census report to be released today

The report on the recently conducted census of wild animals responsible for crop damage is scheduled to be released today (28).

Following the publication of this report, necessary measures will be implemented to manage the wildlife that contributes to agricultural losses.

The census, conducted on March 15, focused on species directly involved in crop destruction, including toque macaque monkeys, other monkey species, peacocks, and giant squirrels.

People from various areas contributed to this effort, and the findings will be officially released today.