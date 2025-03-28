Court to decide on ex-Minister Prasanna Ranaweeras plea against arrest

Court to decide on ex-Minister Prasanna Ranaweeras plea against arrest

March 28, 2025   01:28 pm

The Court of Appeal has announced that a decision on whether to proceed with former Minister Prasanna Ranaweera’s petition seeking an order to prevent his arrest will be delivered on April 28, 2025.

The court issued this order after taking the former Minister’s petition into consideration today (28).

Ranaweera has filed this petition seeking an order to prevent his arrest in connection with an alleged incident in which a government-owned property in the Kelaniya area was sold with a forged deed.

