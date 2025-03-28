Apura hospital sexual assault case: Suspect faces identification parade

March 28, 2025   01:58 pm

The case concerning the sexual assault of a female doctor at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital is scheduled to be heard at the Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court today (28).

The suspect is set to be presented for an identification parade today, and it was reported that the female doctor has also appeared in the court today.

Although the suspect’s identification parade was scheduled for earlier, the female doctor had not appeared in the court during the previous two hearings of the case.

