Thai PM announces state of emergency in Bangkok

Thai PM announces state of emergency in Bangkok

March 28, 2025   01:59 pm

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Friday announced a state of emergency in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, after a strong earthquake.

A 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar at 2:20 pm Friday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Powerful tremors were felt in neighboring countries, including China and Thailand.

The State Audit building, which was under construction in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, completely collapsed due to earthquake tremors, according to Khaosod news portal.

Thailand’s stock exchange suspended trading after the earthquake.

“Following the earthquake incident, the Stock Exchange of Thailand hereby announces the immediate suspension of all trading activities,” the bourse operator said on its website.

“The closure affects all markets, including SET, the Market for Alternative Investment (MAI), and the Thailand Futures Exchange (TFEX), for today’s afternoon session.”

Yang Wanli, China Daily’s reporter in Bangkok, said she was dining at a restaurant at a single-level bungalow when the earthquake happened.

“I was having lunch and suddenly everything started shaking,” said Yang. “The shake continued for a few seconds, paused briefly, and then resumed for another 10 or more seconds, and it was intense.”

After running out to a parking lot nearby, Yang said she could see streetlight on an elevated expressway, which was about 100 meters away from her, shaking violently.

Source: China Daily
--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CBSL imposes Rs. 3M in penalties on financial institutions for regulatory violations (English)

CBSL imposes Rs. 3M in penalties on financial institutions for regulatory violations (English)

MP Chamara Sampath granted bail (English)

MP Chamara Sampath granted bail (English)

CBSL imposes Rs. 3M in penalties on financial institutions for regulatory violations (English)

CBSL imposes Rs. 3M in penalties on financial institutions for regulatory violations (English)

MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake remanded following arrest over bribery case

MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake remanded following arrest over bribery case

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

'We evaluate investments based on benefit to Sri Lanka'  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

'We evaluate investments based on benefit to Sri Lanka'  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Sri Lanka's Central Bank chief says policy rate is appropriate (English)

Sri Lanka's Central Bank chief says policy rate is appropriate (English)