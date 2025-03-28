Thai PM announces state of emergency in Bangkok

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Friday announced a state of emergency in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, after a strong earthquake.

A 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar at 2:20 pm Friday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Powerful tremors were felt in neighboring countries, including China and Thailand.

The State Audit building, which was under construction in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, completely collapsed due to earthquake tremors, according to Khaosod news portal.

Thailand’s stock exchange suspended trading after the earthquake.

“Following the earthquake incident, the Stock Exchange of Thailand hereby announces the immediate suspension of all trading activities,” the bourse operator said on its website.

“The closure affects all markets, including SET, the Market for Alternative Investment (MAI), and the Thailand Futures Exchange (TFEX), for today’s afternoon session.”

Yang Wanli, China Daily’s reporter in Bangkok, said she was dining at a restaurant at a single-level bungalow when the earthquake happened.

“I was having lunch and suddenly everything started shaking,” said Yang. “The shake continued for a few seconds, paused briefly, and then resumed for another 10 or more seconds, and it was intense.”

After running out to a parking lot nearby, Yang said she could see streetlight on an elevated expressway, which was about 100 meters away from her, shaking violently.

Source: China Daily

--Agencies