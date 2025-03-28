Cricketers must also abide by tax laws - Kumara Dharmasena

Cricketers must also abide by tax laws - Kumara Dharmasena

March 28, 2025   02:45 pm

Former Sri Lankan cricketer and international umpire Kumara Dharmasena emphasizes that cricketers must comply with the country’s tax laws, stating that if taxes are required, players should adhere to legal obligations.

Sharing his views on the matter, Dharmasena stated, “I personally believe that if there is a law in the country, we must respect it. If we are required to pay taxes, we should do so as law-abiding citizens.”

He added that while he is unaware of the exact earnings of current cricketers, he personally received a good salary during his playing days and continues to do so as an umpire. “I think cricket provides a decent livelihood,” he remarked.

His comments come in the wake of the ongoing legal battle involving Sri Lanka’s ODI and Test captains, Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva. The two cricketers have filed a petition seeking an exemption from paying withholding tax, challenging the Inland Revenue Department’s decision to classify national players as employees of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

The petition is scheduled to be heard today (March 28) to review the facts of the case.

