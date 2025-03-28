Main suspect arrested over murder of Buddhist monk in Eppawala

March 28, 2025   02:56 pm

Police have arrested the main suspect in the brutal murder of a Buddhist monk at a monastery in Eppawala, Anuradhapura. 

The suspect was apprehended in the Katunayake area following an analysis of his phone records, the police said.

The victim, Ven. Wilachchiye Premaratne Thero (69), the chief incumbent of the Kiralogama Ruksewana Monastery, was found slain within the premises on Wednesday (26).

He had sustained multiple deep cuts inflicted by a sharp weapon.

During the investigation, police discovered the monastery’s three-wheeler abandoned on a private land near the Eppawala Hospital, while its driver was missing. 

Eppawala Police had launched a search operation and tracked the missing individual’s phone activity, leading them to Katunayake.

Upon arrest and questioning, the suspect had confessed to the murder, citing a personal dispute with the Buddhist monk as the motive, the police mentioned.

Further investigations into the incident are ongoing.

