IndiaSri Lanka to sign several MoUs during Modis visit

March 28, 2025   06:03 pm

During his visit to Sri Lanka from April 4 to 6, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness the exchange of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on energy connectivity, digitization, defence, health, and grant assistance, according to the Indian Foreign Secretary.

Addressing a special press briefing held today (28), Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the Indian Prime Minister will also attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Sampur Solar Energy Project.

Commenting further, he noted that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of Sri Lanka visited uh New Delhi in December of 2024 on his first overseas visit after taking office as President and that now Prime Minister Modi is returning this visit by becoming the first foreign leader to be hosted by President Dissanayake in his capacity as President of Sri Lanka.

Misri added that these visits reflect the importance that both countries - India and Sri Lanka attach to their bilateral relations.

