Youth arrested for distributing child pornography via social media

March 29, 2025   02:43 pm

A suspect allegedly involved in the distribution of child pornography using social media has been arrested by the Bureau for the Prevention of Abuse of Children and Women.

The arrest was made based on information contained in a report provided by the United States government’s National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

According to the report, the suspect had distributed videos and images containing child pornography to foreign nationals via Facebook.

Following this, police launched an investigation into the relevant account and subsequently reported the matter to the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court.

Police have obtained the mobile phone analysis data of the suspect, which has revealed that he is a resident of the Ragama area.

The suspect, a 20-year-old male, was apprehended in the Kendaliyadda area of Ragama, according to police.

Additionally, police have seized a mobile phone and a computer containing pornographic material as part of the investigation.

Further inquiries into the suspect are ongoing.

