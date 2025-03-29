Person arrested for aiding and abetting ex-IGP Deshabandu granted bail

March 29, 2025   04:46 pm

The individual who was arrested today on suspicion of aiding and abetting the concealment of suspended IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon has been ordered to be released on bail.

The individual has been granted bail on a surety bond of Rs. 1 million.

Meanwhile, the police constable who was also arrested on suspicion of involvement in the incident is scheduled to be produced before the Matara Magistrate’s Court.

Tennakoon, who was subject to an arrest warrant in connection with a shooting incident near a hotel in the Pelena area of Weligama in 2023, surrendered to the court on March 19 after evading arrest for nearly 20 days. 

He has been remanded until April 3 and is currently being held at the Dumbara Prison in Kandy.

Previously, the Matara Magistrate’s Court issued arrest warrants for eight police officers, including former officers of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) and former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon, naming them as suspects in the shooting incident that occurred in front of the W15 Hotel in the Pelena area of Weligama, Matara, on December 31, 2023.

