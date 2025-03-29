Sri Lankan journalist among 2025 International Women of Courage Award recipients

Namini Wijedasa, an award-winning journalist from Sri Lanka with over 30 years of experience, has been named a recipient of the U.S. Secretary of State’s 2025 International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award, the U.S. Department of State announced.

Wijedasa began her career chronicling the human toll of Sri Lanka’s civil conflict and giving voice to those affected by its aftermath.

Over time, her focus shifted to combating corruption through investigative reporting, bringing critical accountability issues to the forefront and inspiring the next generation of journalists, the statement said.

Through her work, Ms. Wijedasa has consistently championed accountability, emphasizing that meaningful change can only be achieved when the people demand transparency from those in power and urge them to address the nation’s long-standing challenges.

Despite restrictive legislation that has had a chilling effect on many reporters and freedom of expression in Sri Lanka, she remains undeterred in her pursuit of positive change.

Her work not only aims to hold the most powerful accountable but also fosters dialogue on economic prosperity and transparent governance, paving the way for a new generation of reporters and ensuring a legacy of courageous, impactful journalism.

On Tuesday, April 1, at 1:00 p.m. EDT, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and First Lady Jill Biden will host the annual International Women of Courage (IWOC) Awards ceremony at the Department of State, the statement said.

Now in its 19th year, the Secretary of State’s IWOC Award recognizes women from around the world who have demonstrated exceptional courage, strength, and leadership—often at great personal risk and sacrifice.

Since 2007, the Department of State has recognized more than 200 women from over 90 countries with the IWOC Award, the statement added.

U.S. diplomatic missions overseas nominate one woman of courage from their respective host countries, and finalists are selected and approved by senior Department officials.

The 2025 IWOC awardees are:

Henriette Da – Burkina Faso

Human rights defender Ms. Henriette Da is a sociologist by training and an expert in human rights, women’s rights, and development. With diverse professional experiences, Ms. Da started as a socio-anthropological researcher in the health sector before becoming a public high school and college instructor. She is also a founding member of Burkina Faso’s Association for Religious Tolerance and Intercommunity Dialogue and has served as president of several civil society organizations, including The Association of Women Sociologists for Development. In 2018, Ms. Da was appointed President of the National Human Rights Commission, where she has proven herself an outspoken advocate for the people of Burkina Faso.

Amit Soussana – Israel

Amit Soussana uses her voice to courageously advocate for survivors by using her own lived example to describe the trauma she suffered as a hostage of the October 7th attack in Israel. Ms. Soussana has raised awareness of the conditions faced by the women, men, girls, and boys who remain hostages of Hamas. As an attorney at law, she holds an LLB from Sapir College and has been a licensed member of the Israel Bar Association since 2014. Ms. Soussana has extensive experience in intellectual property law, having worked at Luzzatto & Luzzatto, Attorneys and Patent Attorneys from 2015 to 2024, where she managed client files, negotiated with foreign patent attorney offices, and handled patent and trademark registrations both in Israel and abroad. Ms. Soussana is an advocate for the hostages that remain under Hamas control following the October 7, 2023 attacks.

Major Velena Iga – Papua New Guinea

Major Velena Iga has been a key figure in combating violence against women, sorcery accusation-related violence, and trafficking in persons in Papua New Guinea for over a decade. Her work spans advocacy, training, and direct case management, establishing her as a trusted advisor, counselor, and leader. Major Iga’s initiatives, such as the “1-Tok” counseling hotline and the Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Training Manual, have provided essential support services to survivors. Her efforts have driven systemic changes in Papua New Guinea’s legal and social frameworks, significantly enhancing protection and support for at-risk populations.

Angelique Songco – Philippines

Angelique Songco, better known as “Mama Ranger,” leads a small team of rangers protecting the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park from illegal fishing and poaching. The reef ecosystem supports over 360 species of coral and almost 700 species of fish and is a significant source of economic benefit to the Philippines through tourism, conservation, and the marine resources it supports. Ms. Songco fuses maritime law enforcement with a passion for rehabilitation. Her leadership, for over two decades, has resulted in a dramatic decrease in trespassers per month in the protected area. As the reef flourishes, Ms. Songco and her rangers have become an example of what is possible when a strategic leader successfully merges conservation and anti-corruption efforts.

Georgiana Pascu – Romania

Georgiana Pascu has dedicated her career to promoting access to accountability and recognition of human rights for institutionalized children and adults with psychosocial and intellectual disabilities. Through monitoring visits, research, training, and legal and media advocacy, she works alongside legal and psychosocial professionals to support the de-institutionalization and rights of persons with disabilities. Over the last 25 years, Ms. Pascu secured rights and safe treatment for thousands of children and adults with disabilities in Romania. She was instrumental in the adoption of the first law for monitoring visits to care institutions in the region. Ms. Pascu was also a member of the team that documented an emblematic Romanian disability rights case at the European Court of Human Rights concerning the mistreatment and ultimate death of Valentin Campeanu, an orphan with severe mental disabilities, while in a state care facility.

Zabib Musa Loro Bakhit – South Sudan

Zabib Musa Loro Bakhit is a women’s rights leader with more than 10 years of experience in fragile, post-conflict, and resource-poor settings. Ms. Bakhit has held several leadership positions at the national and regional levels, including Regional Board Member to the Strategic Initiative in the Horn of Africa Network, former chairperson of the Network of Aids Service Organizations on South Sudan, former chairperson of the East African National Network of Health Service Organizations, member of the NGO Forum Steering Committee, convenor of the Women Human Rights Defenders Network, and co-initiator of the Local Response Pool Fund. Ms. Bakhit is the founder and Executive Director of Women for Justice and Equality, the leading implementer of Women, Peace and Security programming at the grassroots level across South Sudan.

Amat Al-Salam Al-Hajj – Yemen

Amat Al-Salam Abdullah Abdo Al-Hajj, founder and president of the Abductees’ Mothers Association, continues to be a powerful voice in bringing international attention to the plight of thousands of Yemeni detainees and their families. Ms. Hajj – using her association’s unique approach of mobilizing families and demanding accountability for violations committed by all parties to the conflict – has played a pivotal role in documenting the abductions of over 9,500 and securing the release of 950 forcibly disappeared individuals. Ms. Hajj and the Association leverage their understanding of the unique role of mothers and families in Yemeni society and use this knowledge to access avenues often not available to other international mediation efforts. In her August 2023 remarks before the UN Security Council, Ms. Hajj underscored the pain of mothers who had lost their sons and who had been abducted and forcibly displaced. ”We are speaking of civilians who have not participated in the conflict,” she declared, calling on the international community not to lose sight of the tragedy. Ms. Hajj’s courage and dedication continues to inspire human rights advocates worldwide, making her a beacon of hope in the face of adversity.

Madeleine Albright Honorary Group Award

“Women Student Protest Leaders of Bangladesh”

A valiant group of women were key drivers in the student protest movement against violent repression in Bangladesh in July-August 2024. They demonstrated extraordinary bravery, including standing between security forces and male protestors in spite of threats and violence. When male counterparts were arrested, these women found innovative ways to continue communication and lead the protests, defying censorship efforts, even during the complete shutdown of the internet. The bravery and selflessness of these women amid uncertainty was the very definition of courage.