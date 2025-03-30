EC receives 180 election complaints ahead of LG Polls

EC receives 180 election complaints ahead of LG Polls

March 30, 2025   09:55 am

The Election Commission has announced that a total of 180 election-related complaints have been received thus far in relation to the upcoming Local Government election.

In an official statement, the Commission stated that these complaints were recorded between March 20 and March 28.

Of the total complaints, one pertains to an act of violence, while the remaining 179 relate to violations of election laws.

The Commission further reported that 133 of the complaints have been resolved, while steps are being taken to address the remaining 47.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

MPs who raise their voice in Parliament are imprisoned - MP Namal Rajapaksa (English)

MPs who raise their voice in Parliament are imprisoned - MP Namal Rajapaksa (English)

MPs who raise their voice in Parliament are imprisoned - MP Namal Rajapaksa (English)

Table salt factory at Elephant Pass declared open by Minister Sunil Hadunneththi (English)

Table salt factory at Elephant Pass declared open by Minister Sunil Hadunneththi (English)

Will enforce the law against leaders who planned and executed the violence  Minister Bimal (English)

Will enforce the law against leaders who planned and executed the violence  Minister Bimal (English)

SOEs being listed on stock exchange will help capital market grow - CBSL Governor (English)

SOEs being listed on stock exchange will help capital market grow - CBSL Governor (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.03.29

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.03.29

Powerful earthquake rocks Myanmar and Thailand and kills more than 150 people

Powerful earthquake rocks Myanmar and Thailand and kills more than 150 people

'No govt. is obligated to protect military commanders' - Sarath Fonseka (English)

'No govt. is obligated to protect military commanders' - Sarath Fonseka (English)