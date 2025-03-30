EC receives 180 election complaints ahead of LG Polls

The Election Commission has announced that a total of 180 election-related complaints have been received thus far in relation to the upcoming Local Government election.

In an official statement, the Commission stated that these complaints were recorded between March 20 and March 28.

Of the total complaints, one pertains to an act of violence, while the remaining 179 relate to violations of election laws.

The Commission further reported that 133 of the complaints have been resolved, while steps are being taken to address the remaining 47.