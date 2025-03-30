T-56 rifle and magazines found hidden in Matale

March 30, 2025   09:59 am

Police have discovered a T-56 rifle and two magazines hidden in a suitcase in the Sudu Ganga Reserve within the Matale Police Division.

The T-56 rifle and two magazines have been discovered last evening (29) during a search based on a tip-off received by the officers of the Matale Police Station.

The Matale Police are conducting further investigations to arrest the suspects who hid the T-56 assault rifle at this location.

This operation was carried out as part of the island-wide crime and drug prevention initiative being conducted by the police, under the instructions of the Acting Inspector General (IGP) of Police.

