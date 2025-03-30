Person arrested for assaulting specialist doctor at Kegalle Hospital

Person arrested for assaulting specialist doctor at Kegalle Hospital

March 30, 2025   11:29 am

A person who assaulted a specialist doctor at the District General Hospital in Kegalle has been arrested.

According to the police, the individual in question assaulted the specialist doctor in front of the Kegalle General Hospital during the afternoon hours of March 28 over a personal dispute.

The arrested suspect is a 29-year-old resident of Kandy.

The injured specialist doctor is currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Kegalle General Hospital.

The arrested suspect has been remanded until April 4 after being produced before the Kegalle Magistrate’s Court.

Kegalle Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

