Ex-Minister Tiran Alles summoned by CID over 2023 Weligama shooting

Former Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles has been summoned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to record a statement regarding the death of a police sergeant attached to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) during a shooting incident near a hotel in the Weligama area of Matara in 2023.

A senior official from the CID stated that the former minister has been summoned to appear tomorrow (31) to record a statement regarding the incident.

The official further explained that the statement is being recorded due to suspicions that the former minister may be aware of details related to the case.

Furthermore, former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon is also currently remanded in connection with the incident.

On December 31, 2023, a police sergeant from the CCD was reported to have died in the shooting incident that occurred in front of the W15 Hotel in the Pelena area of Weligama, Matara.

Meanwhile, the Matara Magistrate’s Court recently ordered the arrest of eight police officers, including the then Acting Inspector General of Police, Deshabandu Tennakoon, in connection with this incident.