Ex-Minister Tiran Alles summoned by CID over 2023 Weligama shooting

Ex-Minister Tiran Alles summoned by CID over 2023 Weligama shooting

March 30, 2025   12:01 pm

Former Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles has been summoned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to record a statement regarding the death of a police sergeant attached to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) during a shooting incident near a hotel in the Weligama area of Matara in 2023.

A senior official from the CID stated that the former minister has been summoned to appear tomorrow (31) to record a statement regarding the incident.

The official further explained that the statement is being recorded due to suspicions that the former minister may be aware of details related to the case.

Furthermore, former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon is also currently remanded in connection with the incident.

On December 31, 2023, a police sergeant from the CCD was reported to have died in the shooting incident that occurred in front of the W15 Hotel in the Pelena area of Weligama, Matara.

Meanwhile, the Matara Magistrate’s Court recently ordered the arrest of eight police officers, including the then Acting Inspector General of Police, Deshabandu Tennakoon, in connection with this incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

MPs who raise their voice in Parliament are imprisoned - MP Namal Rajapaksa (English)

MPs who raise their voice in Parliament are imprisoned - MP Namal Rajapaksa (English)

Table salt factory at Elephant Pass declared open by Minister Sunil Hadunneththi (English)

Table salt factory at Elephant Pass declared open by Minister Sunil Hadunneththi (English)

Will enforce the law against leaders who planned and executed the violence  Minister Bimal (English)

Will enforce the law against leaders who planned and executed the violence  Minister Bimal (English)

SOEs being listed on stock exchange will help capital market grow - CBSL Governor (English)

SOEs being listed on stock exchange will help capital market grow - CBSL Governor (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.03.29

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.03.29

Powerful earthquake rocks Myanmar and Thailand and kills more than 150 people

Powerful earthquake rocks Myanmar and Thailand and kills more than 150 people