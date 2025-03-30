2024 G.C.E. O/L Exam paper marking to begin April 1

The Department of Examinations says that the paper marking process for the 2024 (2025) G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) examination will commence on April 1.

Accordingly, it is reported that the first phase of the marking will be completed by April 10.

The Department of Examinations further stated that nearly 15,000 teachers will participate in the paper marking process.

The 2024 (2025) G.C.E. (O/L) examination commenced on March 17 at 3,663 centres across the island.