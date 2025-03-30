2025 LG Polls: Distribution of ballot papers to begin April 16

2025 LG Polls: Distribution of ballot papers to begin April 16

March 30, 2025   03:28 pm

The Election Commission says that the distribution of official ballot papers for the upcoming Local Government elections will commence on April 16.

The Commission further stated that the two Sundays, April 20 and 27, will be designated as special days for distributing the ballot papers, with the process continuing until April 29.

Accordingly, the Election Commission is scheduled to hand over the official ballot papers to the Department of Posts on April 16 for distribution purposes.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission also stated that postal ballot papers for the Local Government elections will be delivered to the post offices on April 7.

These activities are scheduled to be carried out under special police security.

