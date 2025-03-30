Foreign cigarettes worth over Rs. 4 mn seized at BIA

An individual has been arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for smuggling a large consignment of foreign cigarettes valued at around Rs. 4 million.

It is stated that the suspect, who had arrived in the country from Dubai this morning (30), was arrested at the departure terminal of BIA by officers of the Airport Unit of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

Accordingly, police have seized a total of 20,000 sticks of foreign-manufactured cigarettes from the suspect’s possession.

The arrested person is a 36-year-old resident of Akurana, who had reportedly been working in Dubai.

The Police Narcotics Bureau is conducting further investigations into the incident.