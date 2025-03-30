Several of those responsible for Easter Sunday attacks will be exposed before Easter this year - President

March 30, 2025   05:10 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that the investigations into the Easter Sunday terror attacks are being carried out speedily, and that several of those responsible will be exposed before Easter Sunday this year. 

He made these comments while addressing the gathering at a public meeting in Deiyandara today (30).

Further commenting on this matter, the President added, “Investigations into the Easter attacks are being carried out systematically. April 21 once again marks the anniversary of the Easter attacks.”

The President also noted, “The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is working to expose a significant group responsible for the attacks before April 21.”

