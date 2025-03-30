7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Tonga, triggers tsunami warning

March 30, 2025   07:25 pm

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck near Tonga, triggering a tsunami warning for the Pacific island nation, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS reported that the quake occurred about 100 kilometres (62 miles) northeast of Tonga’s main island in the early hours of Monday (local time). The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an alert, warning that hazardous waves could affect coastlines within 300 kilometres (185 miles) of the epicentre.

“Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300 kilometres (186 miles) of the epicentre along the coasts of Tonga,” the US tsunami warning system said.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

German Research Centre for Geosciences (GeoForschungsZentrum in German) said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km.

Tonga is a Polynesian nation consisting of 171 islands and has a population of just over 100,000 people, with the majority residing on the main island, Tongatapu. It is located more than 3,500 kilometres (2,000 miles) east of Australia’s coast.

Most islands boast white sandy beaches, coral reefs, and dense tropical rainforests.

The main island, Tongatapu, is surrounded by lagoons and limestone cliffs. It hosts Nuku’alofa, the kingdom’s rural capital, along with beach resorts, plantations, and the Ha’amonga ʻa Maui, a historic coral stone gateway dating back to the 1200s.

Source: AP/AFP
--Agencies

