Eid-ul-Fitr transcends religious boundaries, promoting unity, compassion and selflessness: President

March 31, 2025   06:50 am

President Anur Kumara Dissanayake says that Eid-ul-Fitr is a celebration that transcends religious boundaries, promoting unity, compassion and selflessnes.

He stated that as Sri Lanka undergoes various social, economic and political transformations, the teachings of Islam provide an excellent example for building a society rooted in freedom, equality, solidarity and human dignity. 

“I strongly believe that these values serve as guiding principles in our collective journey toward a just and harmonious nation,” he said in his Eid-ul-Fitr Message on Monday (31).

Furthermore, the President stated that as the country strives to foster a responsible and ethical political culture, one that values accountability over corruption and the misuse of public resources, the principles of self-restraint and sacrifice emphasized during Ramadan offer an inspiring model. 

They remind us of the need to cultivate a governance system that is sensitive to the aspirations and well-being of its people, he said.

“Eid-ul-Fitr is a celebration that transcends religious boundaries, promoting unity, compassion and selflessness.” On this auspicious occasion, the President extended his heartfelt wishes to all Sri Lankan and global Muslim communities.

“May this Eid-ul-Fitr bring peace, reconciliation and the fulfillment of our shared hopes for a new era of renewal and prosperity.”

President’s full Eid-ul-Fitr Message: 

Eid-ul-Fitr, celebrated by Muslims worldwide after a month of fasting and upon sighting the new moon, holds great significance in the Islamic religious calendar.

Fasting during Ramadan, one of the five pillars of Islam, embodies the values of sacrifice, self-discipline and simplicity by distancing oneself from worldly desires. This period serves as a reminder of the importance of generosity towards those suffering from hunger and as an opportunity for self-restraint and spiritual growth, which devout Muslims deeply cherish.

As Sri Lanka undergoes various social, economic and political transformations, the teachings of Islam provide an excellent example for building a society rooted in freedom, equality, solidarity and human dignity. I strongly believe that these values serve as guiding principles in our collective journey toward a just and harmonious nation.

Furthermore, as we strive to foster a responsible and ethical political culture, one that values accountability over corruption and the misuse of public resources, the principles of self-restraint and sacrifice emphasized during Ramadan offer an inspiring model. They remind us of the need to cultivate a governance system that is sensitive to the aspirations and well-being of its people.

Eid-ul-Fitr is a celebration that transcends religious boundaries, promoting unity, compassion and selflessness. On this auspicious occasion, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all Sri Lankan and global Muslim communities.

May this Eid-ul-Fitr bring peace, reconciliation and the fulfillment of our shared hopes for a new era of renewal and prosperity.

Eid Mubarak!

Anura Kumara Disanayake
President,
Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka
31st March, 2025

