Ramadan teaches us the values of compassion, generosity, and unity - PM Harini

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya says, Ramadan is a time for reflection, self-discipline, and fostering unity among all communities, reminding people to embrace the values of compassion, generosity, and humility.

In her Eid-ul-Fitr message on Monday (31), she stated that fasting during this holy month is not only an act of devotion but also a reminder of the struggles faced by those less fortunate. “It is a time to cultivate patience, humility, and gratitude while strengthening bonds with family, friends, and the community.”

“At its core, Ramadan embodies the spirit of kindness, forgiveness, and charity,” the Prime Minister said, adding that the practice of Zakat and Sadaqah during this time highlights the importance of sharing with those in need and reinforcing the principle that true prosperity lies in giving and uplifting others.

These values are universal and resonate deeply with all communities, fostering harmony and understanding among people of different faiths and backgrounds, the PM added.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister stated that Sri Lanka is a nation rich in diversity, and it is through mutual respect and solidarity that we continue to strengthen our collective future. She reiterated that the spirit of Ramadan reminds us of the need for coexistence, tolerance, and the pursuit of justice and peace.

“As the month of fasting culminates in the joyous celebration of Eid, let us carry forward the lessons of Ramadan—compassion, unity, and selflessness—into our daily lives,” she said.

“May this blessed month bring peace to our hearts, our homes, and our nation,” she added.

Prime Minister’s full Ramadan message:

As our Islamic brothers and sisters in Sri Lanka and around the world celebrate the sacred month of Ramadan, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes for peace, prosperity, and spiritual fulfillment.

Ramadan is a time of deep reflection, prayer, and self-discipline. It is a period that teaches us the values of compassion, generosity, and unity. Fasting during this holy month is not only an act of devotion but also a reminder of the struggles faced by those less fortunate. It is a time to cultivate patience, humility, and gratitude while strengthening our bonds with family, friends, and the community.

At its core, Ramadan embodies the spirit of kindness, forgiveness, and charity. The practice of Zakat and Sadaqah during this time highlights the importance of sharing with those in need and reinforcing the principle that true prosperity lies in giving and uplifting others. These values are universal and resonate deeply with all communities, fostering harmony and understanding among people of different faiths and backgrounds.

Sri Lanka is a nation rich in diversity, and it is through mutual respect and solidarity that we continue to strengthen our collective future. The spirit of Ramadan reminds us of the need for coexistence, tolerance, and the pursuit of justice and peace.

As the month of fasting culminates in the joyous celebration of Eid, let us carry forward the lessons of Ramadan—compassion, unity, and selflessness—into our daily lives. May this blessed month bring peace to our hearts, our homes, and our nation.

Ramadan Mubarak!

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

Prime Minister,

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

31st March, 2025