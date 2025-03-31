Man injured in shooting incident in Ambalantota

A person was shot and injured by two individuals who arrived on a motorcycle in the early hours of this morning (31), at a residence in the Koggalla area of the Ambalantota Police Division.

The injured individual, a 30-year-old resident of the Ambalantota area in Koggalla, has been admitted to Hambantota Hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds.

Investigations so far have revealed that the shooting was the result of a long-standing personal dispute involving the injured person and another party.

It has also been determined that a locally-made firearm was used in the shooting, police said.

The suspects have been identified, and Ambalantota Police are conducting further investigations to arrest them.