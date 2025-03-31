Plans underway to expand domestic flights and boost tourism, says Minister Bimal

Plans underway to expand domestic flights and boost tourism, says Minister Bimal

March 31, 2025   09:53 am

Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayake says that plans are underway to expand domestic flights to encourage domestic tourists.

He added that necessary steps will be taken to amend the required laws accordingly.

Minister Rathnayake expressed these views while participating in an inspection tour of Jaffna International Airport, Palaly.

“A preliminary decision has been made, especially for domestic tourists in Sri Lanka. Residents of Jaffna currently travel to Katunayake Airport to fly overseas,” Bimal Rathnayake said.

The Minister also noted that they plan to increase domestic flights from BIA in Katunayake to Jaffna International Airport, Palaly, and to further develop the latter while that to achieve this, they hope to make changes to the existing laws regarding domestic flights in Sri Lanka.

He further added, “The laws should be adapted to suit domestic flights. If that happens, we believe private aircraft owners and companies in Sri Lanka will be able to bring planes here. They will be able to earn profits while serving the people.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President on exposing these responsible for Easter attacks before Easter this year (English)

President on exposing these responsible for Easter attacks before Easter this year (English)

President on exposing these responsible for Easter attacks before Easter this year (English)

NPP's Budget prepared by former President Ranil Wickremesinghe  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

NPP's Budget prepared by former President Ranil Wickremesinghe  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Let's turn Sri Lanka around through SJB's election victory  Opposition Leader (English)

Let's turn Sri Lanka around through SJB's election victory  Opposition Leader (English)

Ex-Minister Tiran Alles summoned by CID over 2023 Weligama shooting incident (English)

Ex-Minister Tiran Alles summoned by CID over 2023 Weligama shooting incident (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

MPs who raise their voice in Parliament are imprisoned - MP Namal Rajapaksa (English)

MPs who raise their voice in Parliament are imprisoned - MP Namal Rajapaksa (English)

Table salt factory at Elephant Pass declared open by Minister Sunil Hadunneththi (English)

Table salt factory at Elephant Pass declared open by Minister Sunil Hadunneththi (English)