Plans underway to expand domestic flights and boost tourism, says Minister Bimal

Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayake says that plans are underway to expand domestic flights to encourage domestic tourists.

He added that necessary steps will be taken to amend the required laws accordingly.

Minister Rathnayake expressed these views while participating in an inspection tour of Jaffna International Airport, Palaly.

“A preliminary decision has been made, especially for domestic tourists in Sri Lanka. Residents of Jaffna currently travel to Katunayake Airport to fly overseas,” Bimal Rathnayake said.

The Minister also noted that they plan to increase domestic flights from BIA in Katunayake to Jaffna International Airport, Palaly, and to further develop the latter while that to achieve this, they hope to make changes to the existing laws regarding domestic flights in Sri Lanka.

He further added, “The laws should be adapted to suit domestic flights. If that happens, we believe private aircraft owners and companies in Sri Lanka will be able to bring planes here. They will be able to earn profits while serving the people.”