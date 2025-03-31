Warm weather conditions expected to persist for next few days

The Department of Meteorology states that the prevailing warm weather conditions are expected to continue for the next few days.

It further states that the heat index, or the temperature felt on the human body, is likely to increase to the “Caution” level, ranging between 39°C and 45°C at some places in the Northern, North-Central, Western, North-Western, Sabaragamuwa, and Southern provinces, as well as in the Trincomalee and Batticaloa districts.

Further explaining this situation, the Duty Meteorologist at the Department of Meteorology, Malith Fernando, stated, “This situation is expected to continue in the next few days as well. This is mainly a seasonal occurrence, usually expected in March and April every year. Due to the temperature felt on the human body, those who work outdoors should drink more fluids and water. Whenever possible, rest in a shady place and wear light-colored clothes. Special attention should be paid to sick people and children.”