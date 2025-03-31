Two dead, 2 injured as three-wheeler overturns in Peradeniya

Two dead, 2 injured as three-wheeler overturns in Peradeniya

March 31, 2025   10:38 am

Two individuals have died in an accident in the Edaduwawa area of Peradeniya when a three-wheeler, traveling from Edaduwawa towards the Colombo-Kandy main road, overturned on a slope last night (30).

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident, police said.

The driver of the three-wheeler and three passengers in the back seat were injured and admitted to Peradeniya Hospital. 

However, two of the passengers, aged 46 and 53, who were residents of the Boyagama and Hendeniya areas, succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment.

Peradeniya Police are conducting investigations, and the bodies have been placed to the Peradeniya Hospital’s morgue.

