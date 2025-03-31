Shammi Silva elected SLC Chairman for 4th time

March 31, 2025   11:04 am

Shammi Silva has been elected uncontested as Chairman of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), for the fourth time.

He was reelected during the board’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today (31) and the appointment will be effective for the two-year term from 2025 to 2027.

In December last year, Silva succeeded India’s current ICC Chairman Jay Shah as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman.

A businessman, Silva clashed with the then-Sri Lankan Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe in 2023. The minister’s appointment of an interim committee due to a purported personal clash with Silva caused Sri Lanka’s suspension from the ICC.

As an immediate fall out of the ICC suspension, the U-19 Men’s World Cup scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka in January last year was shifted to South Africa.

The sports minister was later sacked and the court reinstated the SLC administration of Silva.

Meanwhile, the following officials have also been elected uncontested for positions in Sri Lanka Cricket for 2025 - 2027 term.

Vice President - Jayantha Dharmadasa and Ravin Wickramaratne
Secretary - Bandula Dissanayake
Treasurer- Sujeewa Godaliyadda
Assistant Secretary - Chryshantha Kapuwatte
Assistant Treasurer - Lasantha Wickremesinghe

