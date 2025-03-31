Ex-Minister Tiran Alles appears before CID

Former Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles has appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning (31) to record a statement regarding the death of a police sergeant attached to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) during a shooting incident near a hotel in Weligama, Matara in 2023.

A senior CID official confirmed yesterday (30) that the former minister had been summoned to record a statement in connection with the incident.

The official further explained that the statement was being recorded due to suspicions that the former minister may have knowledge of details related to the case.

On December 31, 2023, a police sergeant from the CCD was reported to have died in the shooting incident that occurred in front of the W15 Hotel in the Pelena area of Weligama, Matara.