Criminal complaint received related to 2025 LG Polls

March 31, 2025   12:45 pm

Sri Lanka Police say that complaints have been reported to police stations across the island regarding acts of violence and violations of election laws in connection with the 2025 Local Government (LG) Elections.

Meanwhile, a criminal complaint regarding an attempted assault with verbal threats has been received to the Agalawathta Police Station in the Kalutara Police Division yesterday (30), and the Agalawathta Police are conducting further investigations into the incident, the police said.

Additionally, five cases related to violations of election laws have also been reported to the police stations across the island.

The complaints have been reported from the Thalathuoya, Thanamalwila, Aluthgama, Matale, and Galewela police divisions, according to Sri Lanka Police.

