Appeals Court orders release of lawyer remanded for contempt

March 31, 2025   12:56 pm

The Court of Appeal has ordered the release of Attorney-at-Law P. Udayangani, who was remanded by the Puttalam High Court over contempt of court charges, Ada Derana reporter said.

This order was issued by a two-member Appeals Court judge bench comprising Acting President of the Court of Appeal Justice Mohammed Thahir Laffar and Justice Priyantha Fernando, after considering a petition filed by the President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka, Attorney-at-Law Rajeev Amarasuriya today (31).

Meanwhile, the court also ordered the lawyer in question to appear before the Court of Appeal on April 28.

