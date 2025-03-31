Youth dies after falling from 31st floor of luxury hotel in Colombo
March 31, 2025 01:18 pm
A young man has died after falling from the 31st floor of a luxury hotel in Colombo, Ada Derana reporter said.
It has been reported that the deceased was staying in a room at the hotel.
Furthermore, a letter written by him before his death has been discovered by police, according to Ada Derana reporter.
If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support:
- For emergencies contact National Mental Health Helpline 1926
- Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535/+94 11 2 682570
- CCCline: 1333 (toll free)