Afternoon thundershowers expected in most parts of the island tomorrow

March 31, 2025   03:58 pm

The Department of Meteorology requests the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning during thundershowers as the atmospheric conditions are getting favorable for afternoon thundershowers in most parts of the island for next few days from tomorrow (April 01). 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the most parts of the island during the afternoon or night, the department added.

Fairly heavy rainfall of above 75mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western, Southern and Uva provinces and in Kurunegala and Polonnaruwa districts, the Met. Department said. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northcentral and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts during the morning, it noted. 

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

