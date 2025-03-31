Railway Station Masters withdraw from relief duties in sub-stations

The Sri Lanka Railways Station Masters’ Union has decided to withdraw all station masters engaged in relief work at sub-stations in the Colombo Division from their duties, effective from midnight today (31).

The decision has been taken protesting against the authorities’ failure to promptly address issues directly affecting railway station masters and the delay in recruiting new staff to fill the significant number of vacancies in the station master service, it said.

The union further stated that this move marks the first step in their planned trade union action.