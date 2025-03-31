Railway Station Masters withdraw from relief duties in sub-stations

Railway Station Masters withdraw from relief duties in sub-stations

March 31, 2025   04:02 pm

The Sri Lanka Railways Station Masters’ Union has decided to withdraw all station masters engaged in relief work at sub-stations in the Colombo Division from their duties, effective from midnight today (31).

The decision has been taken protesting against the authorities’ failure to promptly address issues directly affecting railway station masters and the delay in recruiting new staff to fill the significant number of vacancies in the station master service, it said.

The union further stated that this move marks the first step in their planned trade union action.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President on exposing these responsible for Easter attacks before Easter this year (English)

President on exposing these responsible for Easter attacks before Easter this year (English)

NPP's Budget prepared by former President Ranil Wickremesinghe  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

NPP's Budget prepared by former President Ranil Wickremesinghe  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Let's turn Sri Lanka around through SJB's election victory  Opposition Leader (English)

Let's turn Sri Lanka around through SJB's election victory  Opposition Leader (English)

Ex-Minister Tiran Alles summoned by CID over 2023 Weligama shooting incident (English)

Ex-Minister Tiran Alles summoned by CID over 2023 Weligama shooting incident (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

MPs who raise their voice in Parliament are imprisoned - MP Namal Rajapaksa (English)

MPs who raise their voice in Parliament are imprisoned - MP Namal Rajapaksa (English)