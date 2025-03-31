Ex-Minister Tiran Alles leaves CID

Former Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles has left the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) a short while ago, after recording a statement regarding the death of a police sergeant attached to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) during a shooting incident near a hotel in Weligama, Matara in 2023.

Accordingly, the former Minister has provided a statement for around 6 hours, Ada Derana reporter said.

The former minister arrived at the CID this morning, as per summons issued by the CID to record a statement in connection with the incident.

The statement was reportedly recorded due to suspicions that the former minister may have knowledge of details related to the case.

On December 31, 2023, a police sergeant from the CCD was reported to have died in the shooting incident that occurred in front of the W15 Hotel in the Pelena area of Weligama, Matara.

Meanwhile, suspended Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon remains under remand custody over the charges pertaining to the incident.