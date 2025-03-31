Ex-Minister Tiran Alles leaves CID

Ex-Minister Tiran Alles leaves CID

March 31, 2025   04:49 pm

Former Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles has left the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) a short while ago, after recording a statement regarding the death of a police sergeant attached to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) during a shooting incident near a hotel in Weligama, Matara in 2023.

Accordingly, the former Minister has provided a statement for around 6 hours, Ada Derana reporter said.

The former minister arrived at the CID this morning, as per summons issued by the CID to record a statement in connection with the incident.

The statement was reportedly recorded due to suspicions that the former minister may have knowledge of details related to the case.

On December 31, 2023, a police sergeant from the CCD was reported to have died in the shooting incident that occurred in front of the W15 Hotel in the Pelena area of Weligama, Matara.

Meanwhile, suspended Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon remains under remand custody over the charges pertaining to the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President on exposing these responsible for Easter attacks before Easter this year (English)

President on exposing these responsible for Easter attacks before Easter this year (English)

NPP's Budget prepared by former President Ranil Wickremesinghe  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

NPP's Budget prepared by former President Ranil Wickremesinghe  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Let's turn Sri Lanka around through SJB's election victory  Opposition Leader (English)

Let's turn Sri Lanka around through SJB's election victory  Opposition Leader (English)

Ex-Minister Tiran Alles summoned by CID over 2023 Weligama shooting incident (English)

Ex-Minister Tiran Alles summoned by CID over 2023 Weligama shooting incident (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

MPs who raise their voice in Parliament are imprisoned - MP Namal Rajapaksa (English)

MPs who raise their voice in Parliament are imprisoned - MP Namal Rajapaksa (English)