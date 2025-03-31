President vows recruitment of 30,000 youth to public service

March 31, 2025   06:59 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that 30,000 young people will be recruited into the public service, with the necessary funds already allocated for the initiative.

Speaking at a public meeting in Buttala, held in the lead-up to the local government elections, the President emphasized the government’s commitment to providing employment opportunities for the youth.

“We are recruiting 30,000 new young people with talent and ability. Now the money has been allocated. I have seen that many advertisements are being published in newspapers. We will provide jobs for those who apply,” he said.

In addition to employment opportunities, President Dissanayake highlighted efforts to expand welfare support for those in need, stating, “There is a group that should be receiving ‘Aswesuma’ welfare benefits but are not. We have invited applications, and now, through selection boards, we are working to provide new welfare benefits to 400,000 families by June”.

“There are about 800,000 people who have received nothing. To support them, we are introducing a special food relief program where a Rs. 5,000 food bag will be made available for Rs. 2,500 through Sathosa,” he added.

The President also acknowledged disparities in financial assistance within the public sector, noting that while some employees have received salary increases and pension adjustments, there remains a significant portion of the population struggling without such benefits.

 

