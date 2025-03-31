Price of petrol reduced

March 31, 2025   08:08 pm

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has announced a reduction in the prices of petrol, with effect from midnight tonight (31).

Accordingly, the price of Petrol Octane 92 and Petrol Octane 95 will be reduced by Rs. 10 per litre.

However, there will be no changes to the prices of other fuel types.

The new fuel prices are as follows:

Petrol Octane 92 - Rs. 299  (reduced by Rs. 10)
Auto Diesel - 286 (not revised)
Kerosene - Rs. 183 (not revised)
Petrol Octane 95 – Rs. 361 (reduced by Rs. 10)
Super diesel – Rs. 331 (not revised)

