Heavy rainfalls expected in parts of the island today

The Department of Meteorology says that the atmospheric conditions are getting favorable for afternoon thundershowers in the most parts of the island for next few days from today (01).

In its latest weather forecast, the Met. Department said that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the most parts of the island during the afternoon or night.

Heavy rainfall of about 100 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western, Southern and Uva provinces and in Kurunegala and Polonnaruwa districts, it added,

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts during the morning.

Thus, general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.