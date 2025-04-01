Three Bangladeshis arrested at BIA in attempt to illegally migrate to Greece

April 1, 2025   08:57 am

Three Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake while attempting to travel to Greece using forged Greek residence visas.

The suspects, aged 22, 24, and 25, who had entered Sri Lanka on tourist visas, were apprehended by the Border Surveillance Unit of the Immigration and Emigration Department as they attempted to board a flight to Bahrain yesterday (30).

Airline officials became suspicious of the Greek residence visas presented by the trio during clearance procedures and alerted immigration authorities. A subsequent technical examination confirmed that the visas had been forged using advanced high-tech techniques.

During initial questioning, the suspects revealed that they had planned to travel to Bahrain first before proceeding to Athens, Greece. Following their arrest, they were handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the airport for further investigation.

