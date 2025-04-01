Second phase of first school term begins

The Ministry of Education says that the second phase of the first school term of academic year 2025 in all government schools and government-approved private schools will commence today (01).

The first phase of the first school term ended on the 14 March 2025.

However, the Ministry of Education had decided to grant a holiday for Muslim schools today in observance of the Ramadan festival.

Meanwhile, the health sector is requesting parents to pay attention to the spread of chickenpox among children these days.