Second phase of first school term begins
April 1, 2025 08:58 am
The Ministry of Education says that the second phase of the first school term of academic year 2025 in all government schools and government-approved private schools will commence today (01).
The first phase of the first school term ended on the 14 March 2025.
However, the Ministry of Education had decided to grant a holiday for Muslim schools today in observance of the Ramadan festival.
Meanwhile, the health sector is requesting parents to pay attention to the spread of chickenpox among children these days.