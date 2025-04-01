Second phase of first school term begins

Second phase of first school term begins

April 1, 2025   08:58 am

The Ministry of Education says that the second phase of the first school term of academic year 2025 in all government schools and government-approved private schools will commence today (01).

The first phase of the first school term ended on the 14 March 2025.

However, the Ministry of Education had decided to grant a holiday for Muslim schools today in observance of the Ramadan festival.

Meanwhile, the health sector is requesting parents to pay attention to the spread of chickenpox among children these days.

