Sri Lanka to dispatch medical team to assist Myanmar earthquake victims

April 1, 2025   09:02 am

The Ministry of Health announced that Sri Lanka is prepared to dispatch a medical team to Myanmar to assist those affected by the recent earthquake.

Health Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated that a team of medical professionals, including specialist doctors and nursing staff with experience in disaster response, is ready to be deployed once the Myanmar government provides the necessary clearance.

Speaking at a media briefing in Kalutara, the minister emphasized Sri Lanka’s commitment to supporting Myanmar during this crisis.

“The government is actively working to provide Myanmar with essential medicines, medical equipment, and other necessary supplies. In addition, we have assembled a specialized medical team to offer assistance on the ground. Through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we have informed the Myanmar Embassy of our readiness to assist. They have assured us that they will notify us when our team is needed,” Minister Jayatissa said.

