Multiple-vehicle collision on expressway

Multiple-vehicle collision on expressway

April 1, 2025   09:54 am

A major accident has occurred near the 25.5 km mark on the Dodangoda-Galanigama Expressway, involving multiple vehicles.

According to reports, two lorries, a luxury van carrying foreign nationals, and a car were involved in the collision. 

The accident took place when a lorry transporting rice from Matara to Colombo was struck from behind by the luxury van.

The impact caused a chain reaction, with a car following behind crashing into the van. 

The collision also resulted in damage to the expressway’s safety fence.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Laugfs hikes LP gas prices (English)

Laugfs hikes LP gas prices (English)

Laugfs hikes LP gas prices (English)

Price of petrol reduced (English)

Price of petrol reduced (English)

Eid-ul-Fitr transcends religious boundaries, promoting unity, compassion and selflessness: President (English)

Eid-ul-Fitr transcends religious boundaries, promoting unity, compassion and selflessness: President (English)

Ex-Minister Tiran Alles leaves CID (English)

Ex-Minister Tiran Alles leaves CID (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President on exposing these responsible for Easter attacks before Easter this year (English)

President on exposing these responsible for Easter attacks before Easter this year (English)

NPP's Budget prepared by former President Ranil Wickremesinghe  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

NPP's Budget prepared by former President Ranil Wickremesinghe  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)