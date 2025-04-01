Multiple-vehicle collision on expressway

A major accident has occurred near the 25.5 km mark on the Dodangoda-Galanigama Expressway, involving multiple vehicles.

According to reports, two lorries, a luxury van carrying foreign nationals, and a car were involved in the collision.

The accident took place when a lorry transporting rice from Matara to Colombo was struck from behind by the luxury van.

The impact caused a chain reaction, with a car following behind crashing into the van.

The collision also resulted in damage to the expressway’s safety fence.