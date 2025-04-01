Ex-Minister S. Viyalendiran further remanded

Ex-Minister S. Viyalendiran further remanded

April 1, 2025   10:55 am

Former Minister Sathasivam Viyalendiran has been ordered to be further remanded until April 8 after being produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court. 

The former minister, who was remanded in custody for aiding and abetting bribery, was ordered to be further remanded until April 8, according to Ada Derana reporter.

This case was heard before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (April 1).

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali issued this order after accepting a request from officials of the Bribery Commission to remand the former minister in custody further as the investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

