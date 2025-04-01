Sri Lanka vigilant as seismic activity increases in the region

Sri Lanka vigilant as seismic activity increases in the region

April 1, 2025   11:58 am

While recent earthquakes have not directly impacted Sri Lanka, the Geological Survey & Mines Bureau has urged authorities and the public to remain vigilant regarding seismic activity in the region.

According to the Bureau, if a major earthquake occurs near the island of Sumatra, Sri Lanka could face tsunami-like effects. Officials assured that global earthquake activity is being closely monitored, and necessary measures are in place to respond to any seismic events within the country.

Rising Global Seismic Activity

Concerns have heightened following a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, which has caused widespread destruction. Foreign media reports indicate that the death toll has exceeded 2,000, with emergency response teams continuing rescue and recovery operations.

Meanwhile, the Japanese government has also warned of a potential earthquake with a magnitude between 8 and 9 on the Richter scale. Predictions suggest that such an event could lead to catastrophic damage, with estimates indicating that over 300,000 lives may be at risk.

India’s New Delhi also experienced a magnitude 4.0 earthquake last month.

Authorities worldwide are closely monitoring seismic patterns, and Sri Lankan officials emphasize the importance of preparedness in case of future tremors or tsunami threats.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Laugfs hikes LP gas prices (English)

Laugfs hikes LP gas prices (English)

Price of petrol reduced (English)

Price of petrol reduced (English)

Eid-ul-Fitr transcends religious boundaries, promoting unity, compassion and selflessness: President (English)

Eid-ul-Fitr transcends religious boundaries, promoting unity, compassion and selflessness: President (English)

Ex-Minister Tiran Alles leaves CID (English)

Ex-Minister Tiran Alles leaves CID (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President on exposing these responsible for Easter attacks before Easter this year (English)

President on exposing these responsible for Easter attacks before Easter this year (English)