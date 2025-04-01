Sri Lanka vigilant as seismic activity increases in the region

While recent earthquakes have not directly impacted Sri Lanka, the Geological Survey & Mines Bureau has urged authorities and the public to remain vigilant regarding seismic activity in the region.

According to the Bureau, if a major earthquake occurs near the island of Sumatra, Sri Lanka could face tsunami-like effects. Officials assured that global earthquake activity is being closely monitored, and necessary measures are in place to respond to any seismic events within the country.

Rising Global Seismic Activity

Concerns have heightened following a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, which has caused widespread destruction. Foreign media reports indicate that the death toll has exceeded 2,000, with emergency response teams continuing rescue and recovery operations.

Meanwhile, the Japanese government has also warned of a potential earthquake with a magnitude between 8 and 9 on the Richter scale. Predictions suggest that such an event could lead to catastrophic damage, with estimates indicating that over 300,000 lives may be at risk.

India’s New Delhi also experienced a magnitude 4.0 earthquake last month.

Authorities worldwide are closely monitoring seismic patterns, and Sri Lankan officials emphasize the importance of preparedness in case of future tremors or tsunami threats.