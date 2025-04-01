SF Sarath sentenced to death over 2014 killing, Dematagoda Chaminda acquitted

The Colombo High Court has sentenced to death underworld figure K.M. Sarath Bandara, also known as ‘SF Sarath’, who was found guilty of shooting and killing a man in the Borella area in 2014.

Following a lengthy trial, Colombo High Court Judge Nawarathne Marasinghe delivered this verdict today (01).

Meanwhile, the court ordered the acquittal and release of three other defendants, including Chaminda Ravi Jayanath alias ‘Dematagoda Chaminda,’ who were named as defendants in the case.

The case was filed against the four defendants on the charges of shooting and killing a person named Hettiarachchige Duminda inside a salon in the Wanathamulla area of Borella on August 1, 2014.