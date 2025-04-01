Court temporarily suspends election activities of several LG bodies including CMC

April 1, 2025   01:59 pm

The Court of Appeal has ordered Returning Officers to suspend activities related to conducting Local Government (LG) Elections in areas where petitions have been filed challenging the rejection of nomination papers. 

The suspension will remain in effect until April 2, 2025.

A bench comprising Acting President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Mohamed Lafar Tahir, and Justice K.P. Fernando issued the order after considering multiple petitions filed by political parties and independent groups against the rejection of nomination papers. 

The petitions were submitted by several parties including the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) challenging the rejection of their nominations for several local government institutions, including the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC).

