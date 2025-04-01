Special bus services in place for Sinhala and Tamil New Year

April 1, 2025   03:01 pm

The Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) states that it has planned a special bus services to facilitate public transportation for people traveling to their hometowns for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year and those returning to Colombo.  

According to SLTB Deputy General Manager Panduka Swarnahansa, 500 additional buses will be deployed to assist those returning to their hometowns for the festive period.  

This program will be implemented in two phases. The first phase will be operated from April 9 to April 13, providing transportation for people traveling to their villages. 

Meanwhile, the second phase will be operating from April 16 to April 20 which will provide transportation for those returning to Colombo after the Sinhala and Tamil New Year holidays, the SLTB said.

