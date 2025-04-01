Consideration of petitions against rejection of LG Election nominations adjourned

The Supreme Court has ordered the petitions filed against the rejections of nominations submitted by several political parties and independent groups for the upcoming Local Government (LG) Elections, to be taken up for consideration on April 03, 2025.

This order was issued when 37 writ petitions filed related to the matter were taken up today (01) before the three-member Supreme Court judge bench consisting of Justices S. Thurairaja, Mahinda Samayawardena and Sampath Abeykoon.

Appearing for the Attorney General (AG), Deputy Solicitor General Kanishka de Silva stated before the court that a settlement can be reached regarding three petitions filed in relation to the rejection of three nominations as the Election Commission has agreed to accept the said nominations following a discussion pertaining to the matter, which was held with the participation of the Attorney General and also the petitioning party.

Accordingly, Attorneys-at-Law Nuwan Bopage and Ilham Kariapper, who appeared for the petitioning party, agreed to withdraw the three relevant petitions.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Solicitor General informed the court that preliminary objections will be filed in relation to the remaining petitions. She also argued that in accordance with the provisions of the Local Government Act, it is not possible to file writ petitions before the Supreme Court regarding the rejection of nomination papers related to a local government election or any action taken by the Returning Officers.

Thus, the Deputy Solicitor General requested the Supreme Court to dismiss the petitions without taking them up for hearing.

However, the legal representatives of the petitioning parties stated that since the Returning Officers act in compliance to the orders and regulations of the Election Commission, argued that accordingly, the petitioners have the ability to challenge the functions performed by the Returning Officers before the Supreme Court through writ petitions, considering it to be the functions of the Election Commission.

They also pointed out that the nomination papers of their clients have been rejected due to deficiencies in the birth certificates of the candidates, failure to properly complete the affidavits, etc.

Later, the court separately considered the facts presented pertaining to the 37 writ petitions filed by political parties and independent groups, including ‘Jana Aragala Sandhanaya’, challenging the rejection of their nomination papers and adjourned the further consideration of the petitions until April 03, 2025.