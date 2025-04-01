PM Harini in France to attend high-level conference at UNESCO

The Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Dr. Harini Amarasuriya is on an official visit to Paris, France to participate in the high-level segment of the International Expert Conference on “An Integrated and Sustainable Approach to Safeguarding the World Heritage Property of the Sacred City of Anuradhapura in Sri Lanka and Associated Living Heritage”, which will be held at UNESCO Headquarters on Tuesday (1 April), with the participation of UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

The conference, organized by UNESCO in partnership with Sri Lanka, brings together leading international experts to discuss sustainable strategies for the conservation of Anuradhapura, a UNESCO World Heritage Site of immense cultural and historical significance, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

On the sidelines of the Conference, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet senior interlocutors of the French Government to discuss bilateral cooperation and areas of mutual interest, the statement added.

The delegation of the Prime Minister includes the Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi.