Suspects arrested over two shooting incidents in Southern Province

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with separate shooting incidents reported in the Ambalangoda and Ambalantota police divisions.

One of the incidents occurred on March 14 in the Idamthota area of Ambalangoda, where a person was shot and killed. Authorities arrested a 31-year-old suspect from Meetiyagoda yesterday (April 1) for allegedly aiding and abetting the crime.

Ambalangoda Police are continuing their investigations into the incident.

In another case, a shooting took place in the early hours of March 31, when two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle opened fire on a person inside a house in Koggalla, in the Ambalantota Police Division.

A suspect linked to this crime was apprehended yesterday in Koggalla, Ambalantota, along with a locally-made firearm believed to have been used in the attack.

The arrested individual is a 26-year-old resident of Sooriyawewa, the police said.

Further investigations into both incidents are underway by the Ambalangoda and Ambalantota police.